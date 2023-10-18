Ga. man arrested after pulling a gun, throwing a knife at deputies, sheriff’s office says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after deputies say he pulled a gun and threw a knife at them in Bowden, Georgia.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive to a report of a dispute between neighbors.

When deputies arrived they spoke with the person who called 911 who said a neighbor became aggressive with them when they were walking their dogs, telling them they better not step foot on his property or he would put them “in the dirt.”

Deputies then went to speak with the neighbor accused of the aggressive statement, later identified as Kevin Smith, 52.

Deputies say Smith became very angry at the sight of them and began to act erratically.

The deputies saw Smith was carrying a black pistol in his waistband.

They say Smith drew the handgun out as they began telling him to put the gun down.

Smith followed the deputies’ commands and put down his gun.

As they tried to take him into custody, Smith pulled away, pulled an automatic knife blade out of his front pocket, and threw it towards another deputy, striking him in the face under his eye.

Fortunately, that deputy was not severely injured.

The deputies were able to successfully place Smith under arrest.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

This investigation remains ongoing.

