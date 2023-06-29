Felon caught with more than $100K worth of drugs inside Carroll County home, deputies say

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carroll County man, and previously convicted felon, was arrested during a drug bust after deputies found more than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs, plus weapons and cash.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Tyrone Mitchell of Carrollton was arrested and now faces multiple drug-related charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, a June 22 search warrant was served on Plymouth Lane in Carrollton as part of a narcotics investigation.

On-site, investigators seized over 4,500 Oxycodone pills, and what they believe to be approximately four pounds of methamphetamine, over one pound of cocaine, over six ounces of MDMA (ecstasy) pills, over 1.5 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials said the illegal drugs alone had a combined street value of more than $100,000.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, trafficking oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

