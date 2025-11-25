A family affair: Brothers join dad as members of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Sheriff Terry Langley swore in Kason Christian as the newest Deputy Sheriff for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, continuing a family legacy of service.

Kason Christian follows in the footsteps of his brother, Deputy Kade Christian, who was sworn in earlier this year.

Both brothers began their careers in the Carroll County Jail before completing an intensive 20-week mandate academy.

Kason Christian excelled in the Mandate Academy, earning the Top Gun honor for his class, which highlights his dedication and commitment to excellence.

The Christian family has a strong tradition of service within the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Their father, Sgt. Bran Christian has served since 2012 and is currently the Assistant SWAT Commander.

The swearing-in ceremony was a proud moment for the Christian family, with both sons now serving alongside their father in the same uniform, reflecting a generational legacy of courage and dedication to the community.

The Christian family’s commitment to service sets a powerful example for others in Carroll County, showcasing a legacy rooted in honor and dedication to protecting and serving the community.

