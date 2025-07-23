Carroll County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips on man missing more than 3 years

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been three years and one month since Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the community can share what they know and help bring closure to his family.

“No matter how small a tip may seem, it could be the missing piece that helps solve this case,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Tarr has been missing since June 22, 2022. Authorities say he was last seen in the Venable Road area in Temple.

He’s described as a about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, dirty blonde hair and short facial hair.

He has a tattoo on his wrist that says “Lacey” and one on his arm that says “Tarr.”

Tarr was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white polo shirt with a logo banner, a black Nike hat worn backwards and brown hiking boots.

The sheriff’s office said he is believed to have left on foot with no cell phone.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Investigator Kim Hope at khope@carrollsheriffga.gov or call 770-830-5916.

