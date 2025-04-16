Burglary suspect caught on camera inside Carroll County home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary suspect deputies said was captured on multiple cameras is now in custody.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a burglary caught on multiple videos.

The incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of Mt. Zion Road.

Deputies later arrested Thomas Thompson. He’s charged with burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thompson was taken to the Carroll County Jail.

