Alabama man arrested for multiple thefts in Georgia county, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama man was arrested after a series of burglaries in a metro Atlanta county.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Foster, 59 of Wedowee, Ala., was arrested Wednesday after being identified on Ring camera surveillance footage during several thefts across the county.

Deputies said after being caught on video, his vehicle was identified by members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit and he was found at a hotel in Carrollton.

The sheriff’s office said Foster was caught on videos throughout Carroll County, and his vehicle was identified, possibly at the Efficiency Lodge in Carrollton.

When ACE unit members alongside investigators served a search warrant at his room, he was taken into custody.

Deputies said Foster was charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of theft by taking.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for tips that helped find Foster, and the ACE Unit’s work patrolling the county and recognizing Foster’s vehicle.

“We appreciate the public for their tips and most importantly the A.C.E Unit who patrols the county daily and immediately recognized the vehicle and where it could be located once it was identified as a suspect vehicle,” deputies said in a statement. “Great job by all parties involved and hopefully Mr. Foster won’t be able to steal anything in the future from the hardworking men and women of Carroll County!”

