8 arrested, drugs seized after bust in Carrollton apartment

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police recently arrested eight people and seized illegal drugs and paraphernalia after serving a search warrant at an apartment complex.

Officers with the Carrollton Police Department Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit served a warrant last week at the Bellamy Apartments in Carrollton as a part of a narcotics investigation.

Bryant Dickey was found in possession of over 30 grams of suspected fentanyl-laced ecstasy pills, along with marijuana, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Dickey was charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Other arrests included Kevin Monroe and Willie Davis, who were both charged with possession of methamphetamine, Montereo Johnson and Aliviah Waller, who were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, and Chaddricus Freeland, Jessica Shooks, and Tara Brown, who were all charged with misdemeanor obstruction.

