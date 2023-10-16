A 6-pack of this beer will help out a metro university

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro brewery is helping to make an impact on local college students.

Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company announced on Friday that it has brewed a special beer called “Red & Blue Brew.”

The label design is the same colors as the University of West Georgia logo in Carroll County. That’s because proceeds from the beer go to the university.

“When you buy a six-pack, you’re doing more than just drinking a great beer with a cool label designed by the cool wolves themselves,” the company said in the Facebook post.

“Red & Blue Brew” is a German pilsner.

"Red & Blue Brew" is a German pilsner.

“Red & Blue Brew” is being sold at several stores around the Carrollton area.

