2 arrested with guns, pills, and large bags of marijuana in west GA

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A man and a woman are facing drug and weapons charges after deputies raided a home in Carroll County.

Deputies served a search warrant at the home of Kerry Reid, 42, on Clay Court in Villa Rica.

During their search, investigators seized large amounts of marijuana, ecstasy, Xanax pills, oxycodone pills, guns, and cash.

Reid was not at home at the time, but Jessica Slocum, 42, was arrested for possession of intent to distribute marijuana.

Deputies issued arrest warrants for Reid, who refused to turn himself in.

He was later arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Reid was booked into the Carroll County Jail and is charged with trafficking amphetamine (MDMA/ecstasy), possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

