  • Carroll County neighborhood without water after possible lightning strike

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - People in Carroll County are without water because of a possible lightning strike.

    Homeowners living in the Cedars Glen Subdivision said their faucets have been dry since overnight. 

    We have a reporter and photographer in the neighborhood talking to people about the outages, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Thursday marks the sixth morning of rain in metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 said it will last most of the day.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories