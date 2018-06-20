Carjacking suspect involved in shootout with police on the run

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A carjacking suspect is on the run after an officer-involved shooting in Fulton County, according to police.
Atlanta Police Department officers were contacted by East Point Police Department about a carjacking incident around 4:30 p.m. East Point officials notified APD the suspects may be near Old Hapeville Road.
APD officers found the stolen car on Old Hapeville Road near an apartment complex and noticed it was occupied with two people. Officials told Channel 2 Action News when the suspects inside the vehicle saw police officers, they attempted to drive away, hitting two other cars.
Moments later, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and suspects. One suspect was shot in the leg and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The other fled the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and APD along with East Point Police Department are working to find the suspect at large.
