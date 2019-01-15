Carjacking suspect escapes from car in Buckhead before driver crashes, APD says

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a carjacking suspect who escaped a car crash in Buckhead Monday night.
It happened in the 500 block of Moores Mill around 6:50 p.m.
APD officials told Channel 2 Action News officers spotted a vehicle that matched the car description from a carjacking that happened earlier in the day.
They noticed two men were inside when they attempted to stop the car.
The driver fled from officers, and police said the passenger later bailed out of the car and ran on foot.
The driver ended up crashing the car into a pole. Officers detained him and said he is alert, conscious and breathing. Officers are still searching for the other suspect.
