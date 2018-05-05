  • Carjacking leads to chase and crash in DeKalb County, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a carjacking that led to a chase and crash in DeKalb County. They are searching for the suspect.

    Channel 2's Mark Winne broke the story on Twitter late Friday night.

    Police were dispatched to Sterling Condos on Peachford Road after someone called saying they were being followed into the complex by another vehicle, a news release said.

    Both vehicles left the complex, police say. A Dunwoody officer who was dispatched to the scene saw the cars and tried to catch up to them but wasn't able to.

    Later, Chamblee police notified Dunwoody police of a single-car crash in the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road at East Nancy Creek Drive.

    Police say the suspect took off. 

