Car crashes through Cobb restaurant; location closed ‘for the foreseeable future’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County location of a popular restaurant chain will remain closed after a car crashed into the building.
The crash happened at the Chicken Salad Chick off Paces Ferry Road in Vinings Saturday night.
A customer had a stroke that caused them to drive into the building, according to the restaurant. No one else was seriously injured.
Chicken Salad Chick shared a photo of the damage on its Facebook page. The post said it will be closed “for the foreseeable future” as it repairs the damage.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer went by the restaurant Sunday morning. The front entrance was boarded up and pieces of shattered glass could be seen across the parking lot.
