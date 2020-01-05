Car crashes through Cobb restaurant; location closed ‘for the foreseeable future’

Chicken Salad Chick in Vinings shared this photo of the store after a car crashed into it. (Chicken Salad Chick)
Updated: January 5, 2020 - 8:32 AM

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County location of a popular restaurant chain will remain closed after a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened at the Chicken Salad Chick off Paces Ferry Road in Vinings Saturday night.

A customer had a stroke that caused them to drive into the building, according to the restaurant. No one else was seriously injured.

Chicken Salad Chick shared a photo of the damage on its Facebook page. The post said it will be closed “for the foreseeable future” as it repairs the damage.

We regret to inform everyone that we will be CLOSED for the foreseeable future. We had an accident tonight at the...

Posted by Chicken Salad Chick on Saturday, January 4, 2020

A Channel 2 Action News photographer went by the restaurant Sunday morning. The front entrance was boarded up and pieces of shattered glass could be seen across the parking lot.

