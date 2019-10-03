By: By Ben Brasch and Jennifer Peebles, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

0 By neighborhood: How long on average a person lives in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - New data released by federal researchers show that where you live in metro Atlanta could predict how long you live.

Federal researchers have released data about average life expectancy at the neighborhood level.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution mapped the publicly released data from a new federal study to find the average life expectancy for each census tract in the five core counties in metro Atlanta.

The highest average life expectancy in the area is 87.6 years for residents of Vinings. The lowest, the analysis showed, is for those who live in an area of Bankhead — they die at 63.6 years on average.

Georgia's statewide average is 77.4 years old, compared to the national average of 78.6 years old.

The U.S. Small-area Life Expectancy Estimates Project (USALEEP) is a product of the National Center for Health Statistics and the National Association for Public Health Statistics, and Information Systems along with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The project used data from between 2010 and 2015. If you enjoy the nerdy things in life, read about the methodology here.

If want you want to search your own neighborhood, do so here. But keep scrolling for the ranges in each county and a map created by the AJC showing that data.

Fulton County

Life expectancy for Fulton residents ranges from that 63.6 years old in Bankhead to 87.2 years in the community around West Paces Ferry Road and Ridgewood Road.

Fulton's average is 77.65 years old.

Gwinnett County

The life expectancy in Gwinnett ranges from 73.7 years old in the Lilburn community near Berkmar High School to 87.5 years in a part of Peachtree Corners.

The Gwinnett average is 80.58 years old.

Cobb County

Residents of Cobb have a life expectancy that ranges from 73.2 years around Pebblebrook High School on the low end to the highest in the state at 87.6 years old around Vinings.

Cobb's average is 80.08 years old.

DeKalb County

The average life expectancy for people in DeKalb starts at 68.4 years old in the part of Stone Mountain off Juliette Road and Ponce De Leon Avenue. On the high end, the average life expectancy is 86.6 years just OTP in Dunwoody near Brook Run Park.

The DeKalb average is 79.14 years.

Clayton County

The range for life expectancy in Clayton stretches from 71.4 years old in Forest Park near where I-75 meets Old Dixie Highway to 80.2 years in the area of Morrow around Clayton State University.

Clayton's average is 77.22 years.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.