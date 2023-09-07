Butts County father convicted of killing 17-month-old son after he overdoses on Fentanyl

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County man is being convicted of killing his toddler after the child accessed drugs that the father left lying around.

According to BCSO, Justin Michael Price was convicted of killing his toddler son Ashtin Nanney.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the arrest warrant, “Justin Price did use fentanyl in the residence which his minor son did live, while negligently leaving fentanyl, a controlled substance, within reach of Ashtin Nanney, which resulted in the overdose of said son, causing his death.”

The district attorney’s office said the judge sentenced Price to life in prison.

“Judge Fears sentenced the defendant to life in prison. We must continue to work hard to keep drugs away from victims, like this 17-month-old led by dangerous drugs in his own home,” said the DA in a Facebook post.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the DA, Price was convicted of Felony Murder, Cruelty to Children, and Possession of Heroin.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Toddler dead after finding loaded gun in Cobb apartment, shooting himself in the head

©2023 Cox Media Group