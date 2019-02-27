Busy Atlanta road shut down due to shooting; Woman listed in critical condition

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside on a busy road that injured a woman.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that the woman was shot in the torso and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened at 2015 Campbellton Road SW. The area has been shut down as police investigate.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}