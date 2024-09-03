Burglars break through comedy club’s bathroom wall to steal designer clothes from boutique

Atlanta police are searching for burglars who broke into two businesses and got away with thousands of dollars worth of high-end designer clothing.
Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained surveillance video that recorded one of the burglars in the act.
The owner of Dynamic El Dorado, a comedy club off Edgewood Ave, says burglars broke into his business overnight Tuesday.
He told Seiden that the burglars broke through a bathroom wall and hit a pipe, which caused a big leak. One suspect managed to climb through the wall into Highstakes Atlanta.
Once they got inside the boutique, surveillance cameras captured one of them stealing at least $20,000 worth of closing. They got away before police arrived.
