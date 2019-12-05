Burglars break into Atlanta police officer's home, steal 200 rounds of ammunition

ATLANTA - Investigators are looking for the suspects who broke into an Atlanta police officer's home and stole nearly 200 rounds of ammunition.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 25, the officer reported the break-in at his apartment at the Villages at East Lake, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said Thursday in a statement.
In a video released by the Atlanta Police Department, three people can be seen running through the apartment on Links Drive.
The suspects forced their way into the officer's home and took his cellphone, jewelry and "roughly 200 rounds of practice ammunition" before running away, Grant said.
Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact Atlanta police.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
This article was written by Asia Simone Burns, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
