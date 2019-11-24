  • BUNDLE UP! You're waking up to a windy, cold morning

    ATLANTA - Grab a coat before you head out today – you will need it. 

    Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees colder this morning than Saturday morning. 

    Temperatures are in the 40s. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is looking ahead at the forecast for your holiday week, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

    Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph can be expected Sunday morning, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said. 

