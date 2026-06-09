Bullets rip through short-term rental as teens celebrate graduation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A neighborhood is shaken after a packed house party at a short-term rental ended in gunfire.

Teenagers were celebrating graduation, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

Police called the weapon a machine gun, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

A total of 11 bullet holes were found outside and even some inside the home.

No one was hit, but everyone, especially the owner, is frustrated by what happened.

“How nobody got hit is beyond me from looking at that house,” a neighbor said.

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