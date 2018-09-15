  • Bulldogs fans send prayers to the Carolinas with sweet message

    By: Allie Goolrick

    ATHENS, Ga. - More than a dozen University of Georgia students used their signature red and black body paint to issue a heartfelt message to people affected by Florence. 

    At the Georgia vs. Middle Tennessee game on Saturday, Dawgs fans spelled out "Pray 4 Carolina" on their backs.

    It was only a week ago that Georgia played the South Carolina Gamecocks. 

    The move was met with praise on social media. 

    Florence is continuing to batter the coastal Carolinas. At least 11 people have died. 

