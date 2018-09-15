Bulldogs fans send prayers to the Carolinas with sweet message

ATHENS, Ga. - More than a dozen University of Georgia students used their signature red and black body paint to issue a heartfelt message to people affected by Florence.
At the Georgia vs. Middle Tennessee game on Saturday, Dawgs fans spelled out "Pray 4 Carolina" on their backs.
It was only a week ago that Georgia played the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The move was met with praise on social media.
Awesome gesture from Dawg Nation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v25uSMvSCV— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 15, 2018
Florence is continuing to batter the coastal Carolinas. At least 11 people have died.
PHOTOS: Water rescues, damage as Florence impacts Carolinas]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}