Brrr! You're waking up to the coldest morning since April

ATLANTA - We asked for it and fall weather is finally here.
We are waking up to the coolest temperatures we have felt since April.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says many areas started Thursday with temperatures in the 40s.
We're breaking down how long the chill lists and when widespread rain returns, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Today is going to be running cooler than average.
