Protect your plants and pets! Freeze warning, frost advisory in effect this morning

ATLANTA - Bundle up this morning! It's quiet and dry, but we're off to another chilly start across north Georgia.
Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Make sure all your pets and plants are protected.
Some areas are waking up to lows in the 30s. One neighborhood in north Fulton is waking up without heat in their homes.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how cold it will be throughout the rest of your weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Freeze Warning (purple) and Frost Advisory (teal) will continue through 10 AM this morning. pic.twitter.com/hv0M99DTb5— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) November 2, 2019
Friday was the coldest morning since early March in Atlanta when it dropped to 35 degrees. You can expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s into early next week.
If you are heading to Georgia-Florida game, the forecast in Jacksonville is for isolated showers with temperatures in the mid 60s at kickoff.
