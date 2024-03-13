Brother of LSU guard from Georgia charged after SEC Women’s Tournament championship fight

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials in South Carolina have charged the brother of a LSU women’s basketball player after a fight during the SEC Women’s Tournament championship game.

Greenville police charged Trayron Milton, 24 of Georgia, with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Milton is the brother of LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, who starred at Sprayberry High School in Cobb County, the Associated Press reported.

During the championship game, Johnson bumped South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins after the LSU guard was called for a foul. Watkins’ teammate Kamilla Cardoso shoved Johnson to the ground. That is when the benches cleared.

Milton jumped over the scorer’s table after his sister was shoved. Police said he pushed an SEC employee down and stepped on her shoulder to get past security. He also made contact with Cardoso, according to officials.

Police said two others also tried to get on the court, but were stopped and escorted out.

“Thanks to the timely actions of all officers involved, everyone was able to remain safe. We commend our officers and GCSO deputies for their professionalism during this incident,” Greenville police wrote in a statement.

AP reports that Milton posted bond on Monday for his charges, which are misdemeanors in South Carolina. He could face 30 days in jail, a fine or both.

After the game, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley says that Johnson came up to her after the game and apologized, according to the Greenville News.

“She just apologized and said she’s not that type of player,” Staley said. “And I really appreciate that, just something that somebody won’t ever hear if I didn’t say anything. And she’s not, she’s a really good person. Things just got escalated. I’ll take responsibility for what happened from our side of it.”

Staley’s player, Cardoso, also posted an apology on her X account.

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

