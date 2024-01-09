Brookhaven city leaders prepare for possible heavy flooding as rain, storms move in overnight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Local leaders are preparing for possible heavy flooding across the area.

Crews cleaned out stormwater drains and inlet structures on major highways and roads on Monday as rain and storms move in overnight.

Marcus Saulsberry said he knows all about flooding in the area.

“I’ve been in the Brookhaven area for about six years,” said Saulsberry. “When it rains, it rains heavy and the streets can’t take the actual drainage.”

Saulsberry said it’s a common theme when heavy rain moves in.

He’s expecting the same thing to happen across the metro with the threat of severe weather overnight.

“You talk about the downtown and midtown areas and the other West Midtown areas, there’s still construction and all of that stuff, yeah it’s a huge problem,” said Saulsberry.

Brookhaven city leaders are warning people who live in the area of flash flooding. Leaders said the North Fork Peachtree Area is already at five inches and they are expecting to get between 2-3 inches of rain over 12 hours.

Also, the Red Cross is prepared to respond to areas if necessary.

As for Saulsberry, he believes leaders should address the bigger picture.

“For a city of this magnitude, yeah. It’s something that should been a long time ago. It’s the foundation. It’s something that can be fixed for sure. You include that into your infrastructure and not just roads,” said Saulsberry.

During periods of heavy rains, stay away from flood areas like streams.

Move to higher ground if need be. Also, don’t drive your car into flood waters.

