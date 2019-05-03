Bride-to-be's home burns to the ground just days before wedding

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Just a few nights before her wedding, Melissa Chambley says her life burned down.
Chambley gave Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon heartbreaking video of her Spalding County home going up in flames Sunday night.
“To watch it burn up and walk through there and see that is just devastating,” Chambley said.
Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe acount to help with expenses.
The important thing she salvaged for her wedding day and the one thing she lost, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
