BREAKING: SWAT at home with 2 armed men barricaded inside, police say

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - SWAT officers have surrounded a home where two armed men are barricaded inside, police said Thursday.
The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office said deputies are at the home on Rose Ray Court.
They identified the two men inside as Joseph David Cain and Sean Robert Joannides, who both have warrants out for their arrest.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more details.
We're working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
