BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coweta County

    By: Allie Goolrick

    A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta County until 7:30 p.m. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said parts of Georgia could see storms with heavy rain, lightning and gusts up to 40 mph Saturday evening.

    A few isolated, strong storms can't be ruled out, especially in northeast Georgia.

     

     

