BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coweta County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta County until 7:30 p.m. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said parts of Georgia could see storms with heavy rain, lightning and gusts up to 40 mph Saturday evening.
A few isolated, strong storms can't be ruled out, especially in northeast Georgia.
Scattered storms south of Atlanta are firing up on outflow boundaries, producing rain and lightning. Heavy rain, lightning and gusts to 40 mph are possible with storms in NE GA and W NC. pic.twitter.com/eUifLbmA59— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 28, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}