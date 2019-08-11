  • Police say man found dead in car in QT parking lot, foul play not suspected

    By: Michael Seiden

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police found a man dead in a car at a Conyers QuikTrip parking lot Saturday night.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the scene on Salem Road, where crime scene tape was strung up near the gas pumps.

    Crime scene investigators were focused on a parked car.

    Police told Seiden the man was found unresponsive in the car by family members who rushed to the scene. Investigators don't suspect foul play and believe the man died of natural causes. 

