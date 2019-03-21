BREAKING: Sandy Springs road shut down due to police shooting

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Sandy Springs police say they are investigating a shooting involving officers.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News app for breaking news alerts]
Police tweeted that Northwood Drive is shut down due to the shooting investigation.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story
Northwood Drive is currently shut down as we can investigate an officer involved shooting. Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. Media please stage at the center ice lot.— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) March 21, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}