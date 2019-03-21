  • BREAKING: Sandy Springs road shut down due to police shooting

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Sandy Springs police say they are investigating a shooting involving officers. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News app for breaking news alerts]

    Police tweeted that Northwood Drive is shut down due to the shooting investigation.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories