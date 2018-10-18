  • BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting near college

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Monroe, officials said Thursday. 

    The Monroe Police Department said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 9 a.m. on the 400 block of E. Marable St. 

    The location was about one block from Athens Technical College. 

    It is unclear who was shot. 

