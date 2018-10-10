GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville Tuesday.
A suspect was shot in the arm and is expected to survive his injuries, Gwinnett police said in a news release. No officers were injured.
The incident took place in the 1000 block of Prospect Road, the release said.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said on Twitter that the agency was requested to investigate the incident.
#Media: @GBI_GA agents are en route to investigate an officer involved shooting at the request of Gwinnett PD. Our public affairs office will disseminate a press release once details are in. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/wKfYm0cyv7— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) October 10, 2018
No other details have been released.
