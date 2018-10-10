  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawrenceville Tuesday.

    A suspect was shot in the arm and is expected to survive his injuries, Gwinnett police said in a news release. No officers were injured.

    The incident took place in the 1000 block of Prospect Road, the release said.

    GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said on Twitter that the agency was requested to investigate the incident.

    No other details have been released. 

