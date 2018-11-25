Firefighters battling massive house fire in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are responding to a huge blaze in Lawrenceville.
The fire broke out on the 700 block of Parc River Blvd Saturday night.
Crews found a two-story home heavily involved with flames shooting into the sky.
No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze. Investigators are not sure of the cause.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
TRENDING STORIES
- Georgia woman sues after spending 3 months in jail for possessing cotton candy
- Kim Porter, Diddy's former partner, buried in her hometown of Columbus
- Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}