Firefighters battling massive house fire in Gwinnett County

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are responding to a huge blaze in Lawrenceville.

    The fire broke out on the 700 block of Parc River Blvd Saturday night. 

    Crews found a two-story home heavily involved with flames shooting into the sky. 

    No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze. Investigators are not sure of the cause. 

