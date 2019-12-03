3 people found dead inside Rockdale County home, sheriff's office says

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were found dead inside a home in Rockdale County, officials confirm to Channel 2 Action News.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a welfare check on Sweet Water Lane in Conyers Monday afternoon. When they arrived and went inside, they found three bodies.
A spokesman for the department said this is an active but secure scene that is still under investigation.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene, for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Investigators have been on the scene all afternoon and night. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene earlier and spotted several law enforcement vehicles.
