BREAKING: 2 dead in shootout in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two men were killed Friday in what appears to be a shootout in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of Campbellton Road just after noon. They found the men, who have not been identified, dead at the scene, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty told AJC.com.
“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the two males, who are known to one another, were engaged in a dispute that escalated to gunfire,” he said in a statement.
Investigators are currently on scene.
This story was written by Chelsea Prince for the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
