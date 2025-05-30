A break from the rain: Sunny, breezy Saturday on the way

It’s breezy with a clearing sky in the wake of storms that moved through earlier Friday.

West to northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph will be blowing in cooler air early Saturday morning.

The breeze picks up, with gusts from 20-25 mph by Saturday afternoon.

The morning temperatures Saturday start in the mid to upper 50s, and then with sunshine we will get highs in the upper 70s to low 80s to start the weekend.

More nice weather, with just the chance of an isolated shower or storm, on Sunday.

