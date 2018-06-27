Brawl at basketball tournament leaves teen injured

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A brawl involving AAU girls basketball teams left one teen injured.
The incident happened Sunday at Langston Hughes High School when punches began to fly between a team from Cobb County and a team from Texas.
The organizer of the event said the violence that erupted was not a brawl, but parents, players and one coach said it was.
Jamiah Gregory said it was the 4th quarter when an opposing player grabbed her leg and an adult came out of the stands. Her coach couldn't believe what he saw next.
"This girl just comes and grabs my player by the neck and throws her down," Coach Chris Henderson said.
That's when parents and players hit the floor.
Ultimately, police responded to the scene and 13-year-old Jamiah Gregory was taken to the hospital after suffering a concussion.
