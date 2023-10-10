Braves tie series with stunning win over Phillies

ATLANTA — The excitement was sometimes overwhelming in and around Truist Park Monday night.

The fans were beyond thrilled after the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was live in Cobb County on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“That was one of the best endings I have ever seen in my life. Fantastic. Let’s go,” said Braves fan Rob Slade.

Early in the game, the Braves trailed the Phillies 4-0.

Some fans feared a repeat of Saturday’s disappointing game 1.

But the Braves turned it around in a stunning defeat.

“We already know we got the best bats in the league. We just got to warm up,” one fan told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Celebrations took place across The Battery from Truist Park to corner restaurants.

Still, some Phillies fans told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington they remain optimistic.

“Do believe the Phillies could win this” Washington asked.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Yes ma’am. We have all the great things we’ve got going. It’s a hot team right now,” one fan answered.

But Braves fan Rob Slade pushed back.

“Braves are going to take it from the late end to the beginning. It doesn’t matter. We’re gonna win every single game,” Slade predicted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Braves fans gather at The Battery in anticipation of NLDS Game 2

©2023 Cox Media Group