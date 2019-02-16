0 Braves surprise 54-year stadium usher with own bobblehead

ATLANTA - You know you’ve really made it in the big leagues when they make a custom bobblehead based on your appearance. That’s what happened for a Atlanta Braves stadium usher.

At the home of the Atlanta Braves, some men are immortal -- people such as Hammerin Hank, "Knucksie" Niekro, and now, Walter Banks.

"My dad was a big baseball fan. He used to listen to the games all the time. I'd be in bed. I could hear it. That was when the Atlanta Crackers were playing," Banks said.

When the Braves came to town way back in 1966, Banks got a stadium job as an usher.

"I still have my first check. It was 9 dollars and 77 cents. We were making not $4 an hour, but $4 a game. I still have a copy of that check," Banks said.

Now, 54 years later, he's still with the team and he's seen it all: Home run number 715, the World Series championship and last but certainly not least -- his own bobblehead.

The Braves and SunTrust surprised Banks earlier this week. He said since Day 1, wonderful things have happened to him because of the Braves.

"Reminds me of an onion. You just keep peeling, keep peeling, keep peeling and it adds up," Banks said. "But each peel, you're very appreciative and thankful. You don't take any of it for granted."

Banks said "you can't beat fun at the ole' ballpark."

"It's a place to go and a place to meet. Some of the greatest fans I've ever met came through those turnstiles to see the Braves," Banks said.

Banks bobblehead day is July 5. The Miami Marlins will be in town and the first 15,000 fans will get one.

Banks figures he'll spend the whole game autographing the boxes.

And to top it all off, he'll also celebrate his 80th birthday that week.

