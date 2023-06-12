Braves’ star Ronald Acuña leads MLB in All-Star votes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña has the most votes of any Major League Baseball player to be selected for this year’s All-Star Game, according to a Monday voting update.

The 25-year-old Acuña has been electric through the first two and a half months of this season, with a batting .331 with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, and a league-leading 28 stolen bases.

Should voting continue to pour in for Acuña, it will be his fourth All-Star selection since he entered the MLB in 2018.

Ronald Acuna leads entire All-Star voting ballot

Orlando Arcia leads voting for NL Shortstops

Shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy are also the vote leaders at their position in the MLB, meaning they are on track to start for the National League.

Arcia has been exceptional in his first year as the Braves’ starting shortstop after the team lost Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency.

Meanwhile, Murphy has been one of the best catchers in all of the MLB in his first year with the Braves after arriving in an offseason trade from the Oakland Athletics.

Additionally, third baseman Austin Riley is second in voting among third baseman, while second baseman Ozzie Albies second among second baseman.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is July 11 in Seattle.

To vote for Braves players, click here.

