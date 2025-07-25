Braves reliever Jesse Chavez retires after 18 seasons

ATLANTA (AP) — Jesse Chavez, the often-traded reliever who pitched for nine teams in 18 seasons, announced his retirement Thursday.

“As of now, I don’t think we’re going to keep going,” the 41-year-old Chavez said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “Time to turn the page and focus on the next chapter of life.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chavez appeared in four games this season for the Braves, the team the right-hander helped win the 2021 World Series. Atlanta designated him for assignment last week.

From the Los Angeles area, he was 51-66 with a 4.27 ERA, nine saves and 1,044 strikeouts in 1,142 innings in 657 games, also pitching for Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Toronto, Oakland, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group