Local

Braves lose third baseman Austin Riley to IL for 2nd time in 2 months with abdominal strain

MLB Speedway Classic: Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 03: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves tags out Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds as he sprints toward home plate during the bottom of the first inning of the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 03, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time in two months with a strained lower abdominal muscle on Monday.

Riley suffered the injury while tagging out Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz near home plate in the Braves’ 4-2 win on Sunday in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Riley also landed on the IL on July 12 with a strained abdomen. He returned on July 25.

The Braves recalled infielders Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Gwinnett before opening a home series against Milwaukee on Monday night. The team optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Gwinnett following Sunday’s game.

Riley is hitting .260 with 16 homers and 54 RBI.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 20

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read