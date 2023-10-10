Braves invite fans to ballpark to send team off to Philadelphia

ATLANTA — The Braves rallied back from a late four-run deficit to secure a nail-biting win and even up the National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

A go-ahead 2-run home run by Austin Riley in the eighth inning and a game-saving catch by Michael Harris II and Riley toss on the double play in the ninth inning secured the victory.

Now with the series knotted up at one game a piece, the Braves will head to Philadelphia for Game 3 and Game 4.

We will be there capturing all of the fanfare and excitement live on Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

You can be there live to wish the Braves good luck as they head off to Philadelphia. Fans are encouraged to show up in their best Braves gear and bring their signs of encouragement for the team.

The send-off will be at Truist Park from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Game 3 will take place on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m.

