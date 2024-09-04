Braves hosting Ludacris night with bobblehead giveaway, rapper to throw out first pitch

ATLANTA — Welcome to Atlanta where the Braves play and they celebrate Ludacris every day.

OK, it’s not every day, but the Braves will honor the Atlanta rapper with Ludacris Night when they host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

“Ludacris Night is part of the Braves’ efforts to pay homage to local Atlanta musical legends, showcase the city’s historic impact on culture and the music industry, and spotlight up-and-coming artists,” said the Braves, who also host an OutKast night last month.

The first 15,000 fans that stand up in line and get through the gates will receive a Ludacris bobblehead.

Fans can also hear Ludacris music playing through the Battery and grab food from a food truck inspired by the rapper’s Chicken and Beer restaurant.

Ludacris will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. The gates open at 5:20 p.m. with first pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

