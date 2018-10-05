0 Braves fall behind Dodgers in playoffs opener

LOS ANGELES - Dodgers lead-off man Joc Pederson fouled off a couple high-90s fastballs from starter Braves Mike Foltynewicz, who was trying to establish the aggressive, attacking foundation that’s made him a blooming ace.

The flame-throwing right-hander threw one fastball too many. The crack of a bat lifted over 50,000 out of their seats and delivered a momentum avalanche toward the home dugout.

Pederson planted the third pitch into the bleachers for a home run and an immediate lead. The Braves never recovered and dropped Game 1 of the National League Division Series, 6-0, Thursday.

For a team that’s embraced the spotlight, especially on the road, where the Braves had captured an NL-high-tying 47 games, the Dodgers delivered a Mike Tyson-style punch to the mouth. It only took two innings.

Justin Turner doubled and Max Muncy walked following Pederson’s homer. Foltynewicz held the damage to a run, but if one is to believe in statement innings, that would’ve qualified. The Dodgers looked ready; the Braves seemed to be figuring it out.

The defending NL champs wouldn’t let Foltynewicz off the hook again. After recording two outs in the second, he hit Pederson in the leg and walked Turner. Muncy, the Dodgers’ most prideful gem of the several they’ve so-often mined, obliterated a 96-mph fastball for a three-run homer.

The Braves' Game 1 starter survived a pair of innings, laboring through 50 pitches and exiting in a four-run hole. Foltynewicz's development has been an encouraging footnote in the 2018 season. He's leaps and bounds more advanced mentally.

But Thursday, he looked like a postseason rookie. Understandable, but an occurrence the Braves could least afford. Sean Newcomb ate the next two innings, pitching well. It likely eliminated him from consideration to start Game 4.

Much was made of the Dodgers starting Hyun-Jin Ryu in the opener rather than Clayton Kershaw, but the left-hander looked worthy of the distinction in every form.

Ryu worked the strike zone masterfully. He produced efficient innings, not requiring the Dodgers dip into their bullpen until the eighth. He threw 104 pitches, his most in over a year. He allowed four hits, striking out eight and walking none.

Manager Brian Snitker lifted Newcomb in the fifth, when Ender Inciarte and Charlie Culberson had back-to-back singles and his spot was up. Kurt Suzuki popped out to right and his team remained scoreless.

Ronald Acuna reached on a Manny Machado fielding error to start the sixth. But the Braves’ aggressive base runner bit them when Johan Camargo struck out and Acuna was gunned down at second for a double play. Down four runs, Acuna was overly ambitious in the steal attempt.

Folty all over the plate..

He's allowed 2 HR, a double and 3 walks... but 5 of the first 6 outs are via strikeout..#NLDS #Braves pic.twitter.com/5KBxY6bQCV — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 5, 2018

Every game in the postseason is pivotal, but Game 2 approaches must-win territory for the Braves. Going back to Atlanta down 0-2 would require three consecutive wins, including a finale at Dodger Stadium.

They’ll need veteran starter Anibal Sanchez to provide stability on the mound. And their offense will have to tag the greatest pitcher of this generation in Kershaw at his palace.

The Braves have beat the odds all year. Down 1-0 against a team nearly everyone projected as the series’ winner, they’re challenged to do it again on the biggest stage.

