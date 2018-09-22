Braves beat Phillies; ‘Magic Number' down to 2

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Friday night at SunTrust Park.
With the victory, the Braves’ “Magic Number” to clinch the NL East is just 2.
[READ MORE: What's the 'magic number' for the Atlanta Braves now?]
The Braves and Phillies will play the third of a four-game series Saturday at SunTrust Park.
