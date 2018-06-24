0 Braves avoid potential embarrassing sweep to Orioles

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - These Orioles were closer to the rendition fans expected at SunTrust Park this weekend.

The Braves defeated Baltimore 7-3 Sunday, avoiding a sweep at the hands of arguably the worst team in the majors. It snapped the Braves’ seven-game losing streak to the Orioles in interleague play and marked their first win in the rarely played series since June 15, 2012.

The first two Braves reached base with Ender Inciarte drawing a walk and Ozzie Albies singling off David Hess. Freddie Freeman singled both home for an early lead.

Nick Markakis doubled Albies home for the Braves’ third run. It opened a three-run third frame, capped by Charlie Culberson’s two-run double.

Markakis collected his National League-leading 98th and 99th hits in his 76th game. This season will likely be the quickest he’s gotten to 100 hits, with his previous best requiring 81 games.

Freeman’s 96 hits are second in the senior circuit. He and Markakis are the only pair of teammates in the NL to start every game for their club. Both lead first baseman and outfielders in All-Star voting, respectively.

Dansby Swanson launched his first pinch-hit homer in the eighth to give the Braves a pair of insurance runs. Swanson had hit .122 (6-for-49) with one walk over his past 11 games, and has produced a .195 average since returning from a wrist injury on May 19.

Brandon McCarthy was up and down again in his first start since June 15. The veteran right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs on two homers. McCarthy’s allowed seven homers in June and eight total across his last five starts.

He’d allowed seven homers in his first nine starts, with five homerless outings.

Trey Mancini planted McCarthy’s first mistake into the left-field seats in the second inning. Mark Trumbo sent one deep to center to pull the Orioles to within 5-3 in the fifth.

Baltimore entered the series with a 21-52 record, worst in the majors. They staged a ninth-inning comeback Friday only to blow it in the bottom of the frame, ultimately winning in 15 innings. They protected what was once a six-run lead and won 7-5 Saturday.

In snapping their three-game losing streak, the Braves moved to 18-8 in day games and 22-15 at home. This was just their second series loss at home, the other coming when the Giants swept the Braves in early May.

The Braves open a three-game set with the Reds, who’ve won seven in a row after sweeping the Cubs, on Monday.

