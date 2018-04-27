Brace yourself for the highest gas prices since 2014

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Brace yourself for the highest gasoline prices since 2014.
We're breaking down when we could be paying $3 a gallon, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland learned that convenience stores are paying $2, and soon drivers will be paying $3.
Fuel supplier PS Energy Group reports the average wholesale price at the Doraville Fuel Terminals closed above $2 Wednesday morning.
It was the highest level seen at the Doraville Fuel Terminals since July 2015.
Energy analyst Chris Edmonds with Atlanta's Enerecap Partners said the retail $3 threshold isn't far off.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Investigators: Teacher accused of sex with student also had heroin in school
- Is legal pot a good thing? We travel to Colorado to get the real story
- LIST: Well-known serial killers of the last 50 years
"It'll always goes up in the summer," Edmonds said. "There's nothing you can really do about that."
Edmonds said summer demand is one key to the price bump. The reality is that we can't do without fuel. At the end of the day the consumer's willing to pay. The economy's good and the consumer's are traveling more.
Here's the good news: Edmonds does not believe painful prices will last.
They'll probably be moderate come July or August, and we're probably in the mid-$2 range by the end of the year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}