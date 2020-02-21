Boyfriend of slain college student charged with malice murder, GBI says

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the boyfriend of a slain college student has been charged with malice murder.
Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn, 23, disappeared on Valentine’s Day in the Fort Valley area. Her body was found four days later in a wooded area of Greer Road in Crawford County.
On Thursday, we learned her death was ruled as a homicide.
Initially, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said Gunn’s boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, was a person of interest in the case.
Earlier this week, Little was arrested, accused of smashing the windows at Gunn’s apartment and slashing her car’s tires days before she vanished.
On Friday morning, a judge granted Little a $10,000 bond.
But before family could bail him out, there was a new development Friday evening.
During a news conference, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Little was also charged with one count of malice murder in connection with Gunn’s case.
